Golf coach guru now hones Corsaletti’s skills

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Famous French golf coach Christophe Pottier is now training Dar es Salaam Gymkhana club professional golfer Phillipe Corsaletti ahead of the famous St Andrew Senior open to be held in July in England.

Pottier, who is among the top golf coaches in the world, has already started the task to improve skills with the high-flying golfer who targets the silverware in the event.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Corsaletti said Pottier has agreed to team up with him due to his target in the game. He said they will have in place a good training programme which he is sure he will gain and become among the competitors and not participants.

Corsaletti has attained the international recognition after competing in the European Senior qualifying school held in Portugal. However, Corsaletti did not finish the event due to sickness.

He said training hard is the key to success in sports and there is no single athlete who has succeeded without training hard.

“You’ve to be busy all the time. Do not think that golf is just kicking the ball. There are so many training that you are required to undergo just like the way it is in gyms. You need to spare your time in order to train daily,” said Corsaletti.

He said that he is serious in the game and he is now targeting the silverware in the St Andrew’s Senior Open championship scheduled to be held from July 26 to 29. The event will feature famous professional golfers in the world.

Among them is five times winner and three times Senior Open Champion Tom Watson who will return to St Andrews after thinking that the 2015 Open Championship would have been his last competitive outing to The Home of Golf.

Although Watson did not win at St Andrews, there are other notable players who have and who are now among those in the senior ranks. They are Sir Nick Faldo and John Daly.

This will be the first time that the Senior Open has been played at St Andrews although it has previously hosted The Open Championship on 29 occasions and the Ricoh British Women’s Open twice.

“I am struggling to secure top honour in the game, I have the spirit of doing well and that’s why I train with famous trainers in the world whenever I get time,” said Corsaletti who has so far train with famous trainers in the world.