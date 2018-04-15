Serengeti Boys face Uganda in U-17 Challenge Cup

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania National U-17 soccer team Serengeti Boys today play their Uganda counterpart in the opening match of the East and Central African Youth Challenge Cup at Muyinga Stadium in Burundi.

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30pm (4.30pm local time) and would be preceded by Sudan hosting Zanzibar at 2.30pm scheduled to be held at Gitega Stadium. This is the first match for Serengeti Boys to play against Uganda in history and the team’s technical bench is optimistic that they will win the encounter.

The team’s head coach Kim Poulsen said they know the toughness of the match and due to the fact that they are playing against the side that is very strong in the East Africa region.

Kim said Serengeti Boys players are ready for the match and players have sharpened their skills after the month-long preparations.

He explained that they had very good training sessions and the players’ spirit was very high ahead of the match. “We know Uganda. They are good and very strong. We want to win the title for the country and make a new history in the game. We are committed to giving Tanzanians a very special gift,” said Kim. He explained that the players coped well with the training, and that it is now time to apply the tactics learned.

“We have done our job and the boys pledge to give their best. Our technical bench will not let down Tanzanians,” he said.

Kim said the players will play not less than five matches in the tournament which is favourable as they target to play not less than 20 matches before next year’s finals.