Buoyant Yanga leave for Ethiopia to face Dicha

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. As the Young Africans squad leave for Hawass in Ethiopia today, the technical bench is optimistic that the side will qualify for the group stage of the African Confederation Cup by beating Wolaitta Dicha on Wednesday.

The match, to be held at the Hawass International Stadium, will be officiated at by Ugandan referees Chelanget Ali Sabila, who will be at the centre, assisted by Mark Ssonko and Balikoowa Musa Ngobi.

Young Africans need just a draw in order to qualify for the group stage of the competition in a row. Young Africans first qualified in the group stage in 2016. The Jangwani Street boys are the first team to romp into the quarter finals of the African Champions League in 1998 (during the first edition) under the late coach, Tito Mwaluvanda.

Team acting head coach Noel Mwandila said they have prepared for the victory and that’s why they have decided to travel early to Ethiopia.

Mwandila said players are in top morale ahead of the encounter and believe they will achieve their goal.

“We won at home, why should we lose on away soil? All players are in top shape and ready to show their commitment in the encounter. We know it will not be that easy as we’re playing a strong side, but we’ll do our best. We know they beat Egypt’s Zamalek, but this time around, we’ll beat them,” he said. The team will travel without its two players, Donald Ngoma and Amissi Tambwe due to injuries.

Mwandila emphasized that they have to pull their socks in order to shine in the encounter which is expected to be tough but highly thrilling.

“It is not an easy encounter due to the fact that Dicha are made up of good players who are also eying victory. Our target is to continue with our winning note in the encounter. We will not underrate them due to the first victory, our task is to make sure we continue to shine,” he said. The team will depend on its striking force which is under, Obrey Chirwa, Pius Buswita, Yusuf Mhilu as well as Ibrahim Ajibu.