Tuesday, April 17, 2018

GP ‘disaster’ clouds title hopes: Hamilton

 

Shanghai. Lewis Hamilton declared his Chinese Grand Prix a “disaster” on Sunday and said Mercedes would find it tough to repeat their F1 championship victory unless they can sort out issues with a car he feels uncomfortable in.

Hamilton finished only fifth in the Chinese Grand Prix -- a race he has dominated -- though he was bumped up to fourth due to a 10-second penalty assessed on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. (AFP)

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won, ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in second.

Hamilton has yet to win a race this season and is nine points behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in the Formula One driver’s standings.

