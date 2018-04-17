GP ‘disaster’ clouds title hopes: Hamilton

Shanghai. Lewis Hamilton declared his Chinese Grand Prix a “disaster” on Sunday and said Mercedes would find it tough to repeat their F1 championship victory unless they can sort out issues with a car he feels uncomfortable in.
Hamilton finished only fifth in the Chinese Grand Prix -- a race he has dominated -- though he was bumped up to fourth due to a 10-second penalty assessed on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. (AFP)
Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won, ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in second.
Hamilton has yet to win a race this season and is nine points behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in the Formula One driver’s standings.