Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Toulouse win, still suffer losing feeling

 

Advertisement

Paris. Toulouse have moved into a French Top 14 semi-final spot with a 42-27 victory over play-off rivals Racing 92 but were left to rue a late collapse which cost them a crucial bonus point.

Toulouse ran in five tries through Yoann Maestri, recalled to the French national squad this week, Australian scrum-half Zack Holmes, Maxime Medard, Gael Fickou and Thomas Ramos.

Cruising at 42-6, Toulouse then took their foot off the gas and Racing grabbed three converted tries in 10 second-half minutes through Dimitri Szarzewski, Juan Imhoff and Kiwi speedster Joe Rokocoko. (AFP)

The win moved Toulouse into second spot on 70 points, six behind leaders Montpellier who lost 32-17 to Toulon on Saturday.

advertisement

In The Headlines

1  hour ago

15 killed as heavy rains wreak havoc across the country

At least 15 people have died in various parts of the country following heavy rains which entered

1  hour ago

ATCL plans to launch more regional routes

Plans are afoot for the national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), to start flying to

  • News
    Bandits strike again in Arusha CBD  
  • News
    Eight-year old boy drowns in floods in Hanang’  
  • News
    Over 600 co-parents respond to RC’s summons  
  • News
    Visits to Lake Manyara halted as floods sweep away bridge  