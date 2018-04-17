Toulouse win, still suffer losing feeling

Paris. Toulouse have moved into a French Top 14 semi-final spot with a 42-27 victory over play-off rivals Racing 92 but were left to rue a late collapse which cost them a crucial bonus point.

Toulouse ran in five tries through Yoann Maestri, recalled to the French national squad this week, Australian scrum-half Zack Holmes, Maxime Medard, Gael Fickou and Thomas Ramos.

Cruising at 42-6, Toulouse then took their foot off the gas and Racing grabbed three converted tries in 10 second-half minutes through Dimitri Szarzewski, Juan Imhoff and Kiwi speedster Joe Rokocoko. (AFP)