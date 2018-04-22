Ngorongoro heroes face stern test in DR Congo

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National U-20 soccer team (Ngorongoro Heroes) has been urged to fight hard in the return leg against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African Championships qualifiers today.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Complexe Omnisports stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa from 4.30pm. The match will be officiated by Fitial charel Just Kokolo of the Congo Brazzaville and assistants, Beaudrel Ntsele Roul and Tritton Franck Audiard Diawa.

TFF President Wallace Karia said Ngorongoro Heroes would need only 1-0 victory in the away match to qualify for the second stage of the tournament. The teams recorded a barren draw in the first leg.

Karia reminded Ngorongoro players of the importance of the match, calling on them to play with determination in order to revive their hopes of qualifying for next year’s final in Niger.

He said the players camped in Ndege beach, thanks to support from the National Services (JKT). He expressed belief that the team’s technical bench under Ammy Ninje had done the best job ahead of the second leg.

“We need victory and the players must know that they are playing against players who are physically bigger than them..they have to be very keen and focused,” warned Karia.

Team head coach Ammy Ninje said they had a good training ahead of the match and players were in top morale.