Tanzania runners shine in Ngorongoro

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTz news@TheCitizen.co.Tz.

Karatu. Tanzania runners, Failuna Abdi and Pascal Mombo, put in a determined performance that saw them winning silver and bronze medals in the Ngorongoro Half Marathon held in Karatu yesterday.

As Failuna clocked 1.18.20 to finish second, Monica Cheruto of Kenya won the gold medal after clocking 1.18.07 in the thrilling women’s race.

Mombo clocked a time of 1.06.12, coming in behind Kenyan athletes, Benard Mussa who won the silver medal and Joseph Mbatha who won the gold medal, in the men’s category after clocking 1.05.09 in the 11th edition of the race.

The outcome marked a major improvement for Tanzanian runners in the marathon, which was sponsored by the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and Bonite Bottlers. The wnners were crowned by the Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Hamisi Kingwangalla.

Prominent runners in the country also featured in the race. The runners included Mary Naali, Zakia Mrisho, Dickson Marwa, Bazil John and Fabiano Damas who won silver medal in the youth’s Commonwealth Games held in Nassau, Bahamas, last year.

Mombo who is under former Commonwealth Games winner Gidamis Shahanga is the runner to watch in the country after managing to challenge the Kenyans in the race that saw famous runner Gabriel Geay fail to cross the finishing line due to injury. Geay was forced to board a motorcycle.

“I felt very bad and lost my strength...my condition changed while in the race and forced me to request for help. I am very disappointed... I did not plan for it,” said Geay who also competed at the World Championships.

For his part, Kigwangallah said he was inspired by the Tanzania performances and the race slogan which rug against anti- poaching.