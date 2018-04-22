Simba rescue point against gritty Lipuli

Dar es Salaam. A goal scored by Laudit Mavugo in the 66th minute saved Simba from struggling Lipuli FC in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League yesterday. Mavugo, who replaced Juuko Murshid, scored following a corner from Shomari Kapombe in a thrilling encounter at the Samora Stadium. Lipuli were the first to score after 31 minutes of the game through Adam Salamba, following a pin-point pass from Mussa Nampaka who put in dominant display in midfield. The results mean Simba now have 59 points from 25 matches, 12 ahead of defending champions Young Africans, who play Mbeya City today at the Sokoine Stadium. Young Africans have played 22 matches and collected 47 points. Lipuli are still placed in eighth with 32 points from 25 matches.