Sunday, April 22, 2018

DIT student wins Sh180m in a lottery

 

In Summary

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. City resident, Kennedy Okoth Nguka has pocketed Sh179.905,770 after predicting perfectly results of various football league matches in the world through M-Bet‘s Perfect 12 draw.

Nguka, who is a Dar es Salaam Institute of technology (DIT) student and a Liverpool fan, predicted the match results precisely to win the firm’s 2018’s jackpot.

Speaking during the presentation of a dummy cheque, M-Bet spokesman David Malley said Nguka joins a group of winners who have benefited from ongoing betting. “M-Bet is the house of winners and we really empower Tanzanians financially,” he said. He noted that out of Sh179.9 million, the government has gained Sh32.8 million as VAT, which is pegged 18 per cent. Nguka said he spent only Sh1,000 on betting in various matches and won millions of shillings. (Majuto Omary)

“I have family in Shinyanga region apart of being a student; this amount of money will help me. I am now a different man and my plan is to increase my capital for my business. I will also renovate my house and support my family,” said Nguka who is also Simba Sc fan.

