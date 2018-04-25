Milan. Chinese-owned AC Milan’s shareholders have been called to a meeting on May 2 to discuss modifying the terms of one of two bonds signed by the financially unstable Italian club with US investment firm Elliott.

According to reports on Monday, shareholders will discuss extending the delay for repayment of part of a 50 million-euro ($63 million) loan by a few months.

The deadline could be pushed back until June 2019 for the repayment of 10 million euros while the remainder of a 303 million-euro bridge loan provided by the US fund must be repaid by October this year.

The change in the terms would give Milan greater financial acceptability to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Representatives of the Italian club met for the third time with UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body at European football’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.