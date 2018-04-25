New Yanga coach wary of rivals Simba threat

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Plans are afoot for Mainland champions Young Africans recruit a new coach, it has been revealed.

Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) tactician Mwinyi Zahera, who is set to be given the job of reviving the fortunes of the Jangwani Street team, arrived in the country yesterday.

The club’s information officer, Dismas Ten, said Zahera would meet the club leadership today to discuss various issues pertaining to the team, including a new contract with the Congolese.

Ten declined more details on the new coach, saying he would do so after meeting Yanga chairman Clement Sanga.

The Congolese tactician left for morogoro yesterday for talks with officials of the Dar es Salaam team.

Yanga have been camping in Morogoro since last week ahead of Sunday’s Mainland Premier League showdown against their arch-rivals Simba.

Simba are also in Morogoro, shaping up ahead of the eagerly awaited match.

When contacted for comment on the match, Zahera simply predicted a tough match.

The Congolese replaces Zambian George Lwandamina, who parted ways with Yanga a few weeks ago.

Yanga are also competing in the Africa Confederation Cup.

Last weekend, they battled to a one-all draw with Mbeya City at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium.

“I cannot said that he is our coach because we are yet to reach the final discussion, we need to discuss the matter with the presence of the team top leader, Clement Sanga and give his views, so it is too early to state that the Congolese has joined us,” said Ten.

He however said they do not have any doubt with the Zahera’s experiences in the African football and that’s why they have decided to open the discussion with him.

“Let’s wait the final verdict, but Zahera is good coach having coached with DC Motema Pembe of DRC as well as Congolese national soccer team, we hope that post left by Zambian, George Lwandamina would be filled,” he said.