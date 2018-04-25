Bring on Kenya, says Serengeti Boys coach

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Coach Kim Poulsen’s charges will be subjected to yet another test today when the Under-16 national soccer team, Serengeti Boys, take on their Kenyan counterparts in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Poulsen said yesterday that his boys were in high spirits, raring to give Kenyans a real run for their money in the first semi-final of the Cecafa U-17 Challenge Cup.

On Sunday, the Tanzanian boys ran riot by flattening Sudan 6-0 in their final Group B match at Umuco Stadium, Muyinga.

Until Sunday, Uganda had been the presumptive Group B winners, having picked up four points after a 1-1 draw with Serengeti Boys and a 3-0 win over Sudan.

But Poulsen’s boys had other ideas, posting more than just a win that would have seen them progress, thereby relegating Uganda to second spot.

They tied Uganda in all statistics by leading 3-0 at half time courtesy of goals by Alphonse Msanga in the sixth minute, two more by Mustapha Nankuru (28th) and Edson Mshirakandi at the half hour mark.

Three more goals in the second half left Serengeti Boys in a state of grace with a swift arrival atop pool B.

Msanga completed his brace in a minute before the hour mark before Japhaty Mtoo (80th) and Sakum Lupepo (84th) spun the game to a rout.

The drubbing saw Sudan eliminated from the three-team group - reduced after the expulsion of age cheating Zanzibar - with no points and no goals.

Uganda, winners of the last U17 Cecafa competition back in 2009, will now face off with surprise Pool A winners Somalia in the other semi-final.

Somali stunned Kenya 1-0 in their final Group A match to top the charts with seven points - three better than the Kenya side, which ended up second with four points ahead of host Burundi on goal difference. Ethiopia finished last with a point.

Somalia’s race to the top was aided by Ethiopia’s fielding of three over age players, which led to the reversal of a 3-1 opening loss in their favour.

They followed up on the awarded win with a barren draw against Burundi.

The semis-finals will be played concurrently today with Serengeti Boys facing Kenya at Muyinga, and Somalia taking on Uganda at Gitega.

Both games kick off at 3pm. The winners will square it out in the final on Sunday in Ngozi.