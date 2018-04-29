Sunday, April 29, 2018

Simba win battle of titans, on the verge of 19th VPL title

 

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Stadium turned into a sea of red and white when high-flying Simba beat their traditional foes Young Africans 1-0 yesterday.

Simba now need just five points in their next four matches to emerge new Mainland Premier League champions.

From the first whistle, the Msimbazi Reds were beaming with confidence and exuded the kind of attitude and skills required in a game of the top flight level.

Many of their senior players, including John Bocco and Emanuel Okwi, provided the leadership required of players of their caliber and kept the rhythm of the game consistent throughout the 90 minutes.

Gunning for their first title in five years, Simba showed their intent as early as the 13thminute when, after dominating in the opening proceedings, Emmanuel Okwi’s shot narrowly missed target.

A few seconds later, they fluffed another chance when a corner by ErastoNyoni was met by Okwi, whose header went a few centimetres wide.

In the 37th minute, Nyoniskillfully beat goalkeeper Youthe Rostandwith a superb header after he was set by ShizaKichuyato send Simba fans into rapturous celebration.

 

