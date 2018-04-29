Sunday, April 29, 2018

Let's make history, Guardiola tells record-chasing City

London. Pep Guardiola challenged Manchester City to make history after the champions equalled the Premier League record for most wins in a season with an imperious 4-1 victory at West Ham on Sunday.

Guardiola's side now have 30 wins this term, matching the record set by Chelsea last season, and will take sole possession of the milestone with one more success in their last three games.

Sweeping West Ham aside with their trademark swagger, City went ahead through Leroy Sane before an own goal from their former defender Pablo Zabaleta doubled the lead.

Aaron Cresswell's free-kick reduced the deficit before half-time, but Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho netted for City after the interval.

Simply untouchable for most of the season, City are bidding to cement their status as one of the all-time great Premier League teams by rewriting the record books.

"We have a chance to be the best team in the history of England, with more points, we are trying to do it next Sunday (against Huddersfield)," Guardiola said.

 

