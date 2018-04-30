Madrid. Gareth Bale scored as a much-changed Real Madrid warmed up for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Bayern Munich with a 2-1 win over Leganes on Saturday.

Bale bundled Real into an early lead, before Borja Mayoral took advantage of more sloppy defending to make it two before half-time. Serbian Darko Brasanac gave Leganes hope of a comeback, but Real closed out the victory despite struggling in the second half.

“I’m very happy with the attitude of my players today, with 10 changes to the starting eleven, with players who haven’t played much,” said Real coach Zinedine Zidane. “We can’t be happy with what we’ve done in the league in general. We lost a lot of points at the beginning, then we were a bit better but that can happen in a season. “Now we have to get back to work, we have another match on Tuesday which will be our game of the year. We have a title to defend.” (AFP)

Real stay third in the table, one point behind city rivals Atletico who play Alaves on Sunday, when Barcelona can secure the La Liga title if they avoid defeat at Deportivo La Coruna.

Zidane made sweeping changes to the team which beat Bayern 2-1 in Wednesday’s first leg at the Allianz Arena, with Bale and Karim Benzema returning.

Bale boosted his hopes of a start in the second leg by hooking in a deflected Benzema effort to give Real an eighth-minute lead with his first goal since a double against Las Palmas on March 31.