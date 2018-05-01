Mwanza,Bluefins swimmers steal show at Isamilo tourney

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwanza Swimming Club emerged overall winners of this year’s Isamilo Championship in Mwanza over the weekend.

The three-day championship featured 11 clubs from around the country.

The hosts claimed the top honour after amassing 4,258.5 points in the thrilling event at the Isamilo International School swimming pool.

The second position went to Dar es Salaam’s Bluefins, who collected 3,177.7 points. The Tanzania Life Saving Society (Taliss) finished third with 2,139.5 points.