NMB gives CDF Cup Sh10m boost

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National Micro-finance Bank (NMB) has announced it will sponsor this year’s CDF Cup scheduled to start on May 8 at both Uhuru and Twalipo grounds.

The games will see various army athletes compete in amateur boxing, netball, athletics (short sprint and half marathon), handball and ranging.

NMB bank senior Relationship manager Gibson Mlaseko said the bank has donated sports gear for all defence forces which will compete in the games. They are jerseys, footballs, handballs, basketballs, netballs and others.

Mlaseko said all teams in all categories have been given sports gear to inspire the development of sports in the country, especially in defence forces.

The sponsorship package amounted to Sh10 million.He said that NMB bank was com-mitted to the development of sports in the country, saying it was not the first time it was doing so.

The bank is also the main sponsor of Azam Foot-ball club, which feature in the Main-land Premier League.

“We expect a tough and exciting competition...we know many prominent athletes are from TPDF and believe the event will inspire a new generation to get involved in sports” said Mlaseko.