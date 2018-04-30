EA athletics games hang in the balance

Dar es Salaam. The U-18 Eastern Africa youths Athletics Champion-ships (EAAR) scheduled to take place from May 4 to 5 in the country are hanging in balance due to the small number of countries that have so far confirmed to participate, contrary to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regula-tions.

Only four countries out of 11 have so far confirmed entry to the event scheduled for the National Stadium, according to Athletics Tanzania (AT) assistant secretary general Ombeni Zavalla. Mr Zavalla named the coun-tries as Rwanda, Djibouti, Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania.

According to IAAF, the country would be entitled to host the event if half of the member countries con-firmed their participation.

She said that Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan were yet to confirm par-ticipation in the competition.

“We do not know if the champi-onships would be held in the coun-try due to such a situation...we have been insisting on them several times, but they are yet to respond... let’s wait and see, although there are only a few days remaining,” said Ms Zavalla.

She said various countries request-ed postponement of the event as some of their players are just back from the Commonwealth Games held in Australia.