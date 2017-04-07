AT officials now differ on debt

By BY Yohana Challe @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Athletics Tanzania (AT) is in trouble after sponsors withdrew their support following abysmal performance at the 2017 World Cross-country Championship, which took place in Kampala late last month.

The body fielded a 27-runner team at the championship, which brought together over 500 athletes from different countries, but had nothing exciting to write home about.

Now, they are left pondering over how they can raise some Sh10 million to pay Dewj Sports, a company that provided the athletes with training gear throughout the team’s preparations for the world showpiece.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, AT Secretary General Wilhelm Gidabuday disclosed that they expected to pay the aforementioned amount after receiving money from the companies that had pledged to support the team.

Gidabuday explained that after the Tanzanian runners failed to impress at the Kampala event, the companies and individuals whom they relied on to offset the debt vanished, leaving the association with a heavy burden of paying the sports gear provider.

“We had an agreement that we would pay Dewj Sports after the championship because we had some individuals and companies who had pledged to support us.

However, after our athletes failed to win any medal, they vanished in a puff of smoke,” said the AT official without naming those who withdrew their pledges.

“Where can we get the money to offset this debt? We are still puzzled, but we have started exploring other ways of raising the money.

Dewj Sports has been kind to us throughout our ambitious mission, so we should not let down such individuals down.

“The AT has been doing business with them for quite a long time that’s why they agreed to deliver various kits to the team. We could not have managed to send the team to Kampala had it not been for their support.”

Tanapa controversy

Gidabuday’s complaints, however, raised questions over the much publicised financial support that Tanapa provided.

Nonetheless, Gidabuday, the AT’s secretary general, said he knew nothing about the amount Tanapa provided for the team’s participation at the world championships.

“They may have supported the team, but I don’t know how much they shelled out,” said the AT official.