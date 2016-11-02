Acid test for VPL top guns

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Vodacom Premier League (VPL) continues today with six exciting matches on the cards.

Leaders Simba SC will be playing away to Stand United while second-placed defending champions Young Africans will be at Sokoine Stadium for a match against Mbeya City.

Azam FC, who are steadily finding their feet, will also be on an away ground when they lock horns with Toto Africans at the Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

However, the match pitting Stand United and Simba is likely to attract more attention this evening. Simba top the table with 32 points, which they racked up from 12 matches while Stand United sit third with 22 points from 13 outings.

The Msimbazi Street side is coming off a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Mwadui FC over the weekend while Stand United will be looking to rediscover their winning formula after failing to win in their last four matches. Speaking on the eve of the match, Simba SC assistant coach Jackson Mayanja expressed his respect for Stand United, but exuded confidence that his team would carry the day.

“We have a lot of respect for Stand United. They will undeniably give us problems on Wednesday, but we believe that our boys will rise to the challenge and win the game, “said the Ugandan.

Stand United head coach Athuman Bilal was also confident that his team would be back to the winning ways at the expense of the hyped Msimbazi boys.

“We are aware of the threat posed by Simba. They have been in red-hot form and haven’t lost a match yet. However, we aren’t bad at all despite struggling in our recent matches; I am optimistic that we will stun them come Wednesday,” said Bilal.

Simba will rely on the deadly partnership of Shiza Kichuya, Laudit Mavugo and Ibrahim Ajib who have been terrorising opponents’ defences this season.

At the Sokoine Stadium, Yanga are expected to go all out against Mbeya City in attempt to close the gap with their arch-rivals Simba.

Yanga are placed in the second place with 27 points after playing 12 matches. They will be facing Mbeya City sit ninth with 16 points from 13 matches.

On paper, Yanga look odds-on favourites, but judging by their display in the 3-0 win over Mbao FC, Mbeya City stand a big chance of humbling the defending champions.

“We want the points at stake; Yanga will also come here eyeing the same points, so we will have to flex our muscles because our opponents are good,” said Kinnah Phiri, the Mbeya City head coach.

The Malawian added: “We have a home advantage, which we have to take full advantage of. I know fans will be rallying behind us, so I don’t see why Mbeya City won’t win here.”

Yanga head coach Hans van der Pluijm admitted that it would be a difficult away match, but still nursed hopes of registering a positive result.

“We all know the strengths of Mbeya City when they play at their home stadium. It will certainly be a tough match, but we have prepared well and hopefully we will take maximum points from this fixture,” said the Dutchman.

Having racked up maximum points from their Lake Zone trip so far, Azam will be hoping to keep their good form going at the Kirumba Stadium this evening.

However, they face Toto Africans who woke up from deep slumber to banish Mtibwa Sugar 3-2 at the same stadium last weekend.

The Mwanza side are second from the bottom with a paltry 11 points from 13 matches they have so far played.

However, a few would bet their last cent on Toto Africans considering their wobbly displays. The odds are heavily stacked against them and Azam are, on paper, guaranteed of a third straight victory

Other matches today will pit Ndanda FC against Tanzania Prisons at Nangwanda Stadium while Ruvu Shooting will play host to African Lyon at Azam Complex and ailing Majimaji will welcome JKT Ruvu in Songea.