Africa: focus on Islamic finance

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Lagos. Following the huge success of its first and second editions in 2016 which attracted over 420 delegates, the 3rd Africa Islamic Finance Forum will return 27-28 March, located at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos Nigeria hosted by the Ministry of Finance Nigeria in collaboration with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

This exclusive event is designed specifically for the benefit of local and international market players to explore development opportunities in Islamic finance in Africa – focusing on building the market and exploring the huge potential through inward investment and international collaboration.

With full government support and hosting some of the most influential decision-makers in the industry from countries including Nigeria, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya and beyond, the event will feature extensive discussions on investment opportunities in key African markets. Nigeria and the wider African region are core areas for the development of Islamic finance with the large Muslim population and exceptional natural resources.

Specifically, given Nigeria’s status as a leading member of the Islamic Development Bank, the drive for investment into Nigeria and the important steps being taken towards economic recovery in Nigeria and through the region; the timing of the conference provides a much-needed platform for opening Islamic finance to Nigeria’s business community.

“The forum will serve as an excellent platform to meet senior decision-makers from African firms and development banks as well as leading bankers and corporates. Moreover, this forum is part of ICD’s long-term commitment to the economic development of Nigeria and our member countries.” Mohammed Al Ammari, the Acting CEO & General Manager, Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.