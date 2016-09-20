African Lyon, Toto Africans meet at Uhuru facility

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. African Lyon and Toto Africans will lock horns at the Uhuru Stadium today.

The two sides clash in a Vodacom Premier League match, which is expected to be competitive.

Lyon, won promotion to the premiership at the end of the previous season, sit ninth with five points after playing four matches.

The Dar es Salaam based side kicked off the season fairly well after forcing Azam FC to a one-all draw before going down 3-0 to titleholders Young Africans.

They shared spoils with JKT Ruvu and finally secured their first win of the season with a 3-1 thrashing of ailing Mbao FC at the Uhuru Stadium.

Toto Africans are placed 13th with three points from four matches. The Mwanza team has won only one match, experiencing of their worst starts to the season.