Agent fixes price tag for Zesco United hot shot

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans will have to part with $150,000 (about Sh330 million) to sign Kenyan striker Jesse Were from Zesco United of Zambia.

This is according to his agent George Bwana who also disclosed that other African giant clubs have also inquired his availability. Apart from the transfer fee, any club willing to sign the lanky 27-year-old dangerman should be able to pay him a monthly salary of $4700 (slightly over Sh10m).

The Jangwani Street heavyweights, who unveiled George Lwandamina as their new head coach on Monday have constantly being linked with the striker who has scored a total of 16 goals both in the Zambian premiership and African Champions League.

Bwana, a former secretary general of Gor Mahia and the man credited for sending other Kenyans David Owino and Antony Akumu to Zesco, said the Caf Confederation Cup champions, TP Mazembe of DR Congo, is also interested in the player.

Speaking via telephone, Mbana said Were still has a running contract with Zesco and it could be wise to let him complete the league with the club before negotiations.

“Yanga have contacted us and other teams have done so. We have however requested them to allow the player to finish his season first. Everyone who has talked to us we have made our fee clear to him, whoever will be able to pay and Jesse agrees to join him will get his signature. You know Jesse is a top player,” he said. Other clubs interested in the former Tusker player are South African side Free state stars, Ajax Cape Town and Egyptian side Al Ahly.