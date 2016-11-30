Aiko: Toto will survive the drop

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mwanza. Toto Africans chairman Godwin Aiko has exuded confidence that their team will survive relegation.

The Mwanza based outfit endured a lacklustre first leg outing where they performed below expectations; even losing to their city rivals Mbao FC in the league.

However, Aiko told The Citizen yesterday that they would bolster the team with at least eight new signings for the second half of the 2016/17 Premier League season.

He said they will bring on two goalkeepers three defenders and three midfielders.

“We will sign a total of eight players, we already have four players from Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana. It is my belief that Toto Africans will not suffer the drop at the end of the season,” the chairman said.

Meanwhile, Auko disclosed that the club would retain all technical bench members who are under coach Tim Jost, a German national and manager Khalfan Ngassa.

He said the club through its annual meeting decided to continue with the same technical bench officials despite disastrous first leg results.