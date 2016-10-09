All roads lead to Arusha as 50 drivers prepare for major rally

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 50 drivers have confirmed their participation in the much-awaited Maji Poa Guru Nanak Rally scheduled to take place in Arusha Region on October 23, this year.

The drivers from five clubs will compete in the sixth round of this year’s National Rally Championship, according to the chairman of the Rally organising committee, Robert Sander. Prominent drivers are expected to come from Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Morogoro.

Sander said the event would cover a distance of 146 kilometres in the famous northern zone region. The drivers is race through Arusha, Arumeru and Monduli districts along the main Great North Highway.

Some of the prominent drivers are Jamil Khan, who leads the ‘Siera Zulu’ team, Randeep Singh, who is the national first runner-up and current second runner up, Gurpal Sandhu.

Also in the race is incumbent title holder Dharam Pandya who heads the Puma Energy team. Pandya, who is the defending champions, is now ranked fourth after he suffered a puncture in the previous championship, which led him to losing crucial points.

But Pandya’s navigator, Manmeet Singh, said their target is to win the title and if they fail, they will have to at least finish among the top three.