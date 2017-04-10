Ambitious Pazi too good for Ukonga Kings in Dar league encounter

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. Pazi beat Ukonga Kings 58-54 in the Regional Basketball League (RBA) match at the National Indoor Stadium yesterday.

The match brought together two sides with identical game approach, but it was Pazi who enjoyed possession and ensured they open a sizeable score margin, particularly in the last two quarters.

John Mashauri and Abuto were the players that Pazi depended on the most when it came to attacking and scoring.

The duo’s work ethic was enough to make the rest of the squad play with composure.

Pazi scorers were John Mashauri, who had 14 points, Abuto Biko with 11 points and Denis Chibura with seven.

Rashidi Yakubu scored 17 points to finish the top scorer for Ukonga Kings followed by Ally Hashimu with 13 points while Daniel Kapongo had six.

It was, however, Ukonga Kings who made a bright start, commanding the proceedings with swift but accurate passes to take a 19-7 first quarter lead.

The second half was even more thrilling. Pazi, looking unperturbed, pressed upfront relentlessly in search of points. After a tight battle, they managed to take the quarter 13-11

In the third Pazi, led by Mashauri, started where they had left off and seemed destined for a win when they took the quarter 20-2.

Mashauri led Pazi attacks throughout the match as his side pressed for more points and he was as accurate as ever whenever he aimed at Ukonga Kings hoop.

He also led in three points brace by doing it four times while doing blocks two times. He provided scoring pass to his teammates 9 times, but he made 3 turn overs.

The fourth quarter saw Ukonga Kings coming up with a bigger force and improved tactics. But this could not stop Pazi from winning the match.

Ukonga Kings coach Daniel Kapongo conceded defeat, but pointed out that they deserved to win had it not been for his players to squander many scoring chances.