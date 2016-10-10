Angry Cheka storms out of the ring

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Cosmas Cheka was the unhappiest man on Saturday after losing the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Lightweight fight to Namibian Paulus Mosses on Saturday in Windhoek. The Tanzanian boxer put up a sterling show in the fight, but a few seconds that he was cornered in the fifth round left him cutting a frustrated figure.

The 26-year-old stormed out of the ring in protest of the referee’s decision to end the fight imprudently.

The referee’s decision meant Moses retained his WBO Africa lightweight title in a controversial style.

Moses trapped Cheka in his corner and laid in with about six unanswered blows, before the referee stepped in and stopped the fight. Cheka, who seemed to be well covered was disgusted with the decision and jumped off the ring before the official announcement was made.

“I have never seen such an unfair decision in my boxing career. I was never in big trouble after being cornered and the referee should not have ended the fight. It was a injudicious decision.” said furious Cheka.

“That was just part of the game, you corner someone and sometimes you are cornered, so I don’t see why the referee decided to end the fight. I wasn’t in big trouble and nobody threw in the towel,” he said.

Cheka stressed: “It was an unfair decision from the referee. Moses can celebrate retaining the title, but it does not reflect the fight. I have no powers to reverse the decision, but now I want him on a neutral ground,” Cheka said.

His manager, Juma Ndambile, also echoed Cheka’s complaints saying the referee made a haste decision to end the fight.

“It looks like something was already planned. The environment was not conducive for us and it is unquestionable that referee favoured the Namibian,” Ndabile said.

It was, however, a strong comeback by the Namibian who was earlier “knocked down” in the second round and had to take a standing eight-count.

However, Cheka’s punch was not a powerful one.

After sending the Namibian to the canvass, Cheka ran as much as he could and there was little action until the fifth round when Moses finally trapped him on the ropes. In the main supporting bout Sakaria Lukas retained his WBO Africa Interim Featherweight title by beating Mohamed Kamburuta of Tanzania on a fourth round knockout.

There was not much action in the early rounds while Kamburuta later nullified Lukas’ attacks by clinching.

By the fourth round, however, he went down from a right hook and although Kamburuta complained to the referee that he was hit on the back of the head, he failed to get up and was counted out after 1 minute 43 seconds.

Jafet Uutoni retained his WBO Africa International Junior Flyweight title with a spectacular fourth round knockout of Twalib Tuwa of Tanzania.

Uutoni had already knocked Tuwa down twice in the first round and although he managed to survive those, he had no answer in the fourth round.

Uutoni sent him crashing to the canvas with a vicious left hook and the referee immediately stopped the fight before even starting his count. The ring doctor immediately inspected Tuwa but he managed to recover after a while.

Walter Kautondokwa retained his WBO Africa Middleweight title after an eighth round technical knockout against Chimwemwe Chiotcha of Malawi.

Kautondokwa dominated from the start with his longer reach and more powerful blows, but Chiotcha put up a brave fight, mixing it up with Kautondokwa on some occasions.

Kautondokwa’s heavy blows however started taking their toll and he won the fight when Chiotcha failed to come out for the ninth round.

In a welterweight fight over six rounds, Jatoorora Tjingaveta beat Limbani Masamba of Malawi on a split decision, 58-57, 56-58, 58-56.

In a junior lightweight fight over four rounds Immanuel Andeleki beat Onesmus Nekundi 39-36, 40-36, 38-38.

In a welterweight fight over four rounds, Mendu Kaangundwa beat Andreas Nghinananye on points, 39-37, 40-36, 38-38, while Emmanuel Mungundgela beat Charles Misanjo of Malawi in a welterweight fight after a technical knockout in the fifth round.

Lazarus Namalambo beat Manfred Haimbinga on a unanimous points’ decision 40-36, 40-36, and 40-36.

Paulinus Paulus beat Chikondi Makawa of Malawi on a unanimous points’ decision over four rounds, 40-36, 40-36, 40-36.

Jahet Amukwa beat Jacob Jacob on a unanimous points decision over four rounds, 39-37, 39-37, 39-37.