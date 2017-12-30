Another resident scoops SportPesa Bajaj

Dar es Salaam. Arusha resident Regan Zacharia has won the 49th Tvs King Deluxe through the ongoing Win and Sportpesa promotion. Zacharia, 24, who is an entrepreneur lives in Banda Mbili, Arusha, and has already taken away his “Bajaj” presented by SportPesa TV Show presenter Happiness Wandela. Speaking after receiving the grand prize, Mr Zacharia said the victory had made him focus on new investment to increase his income. He said he was happy to be awarded a brand new Bajaj, which he would use in business. “I bet with my mobile phone. I was trying my luck and now I am celebrating the victory. I did not believe after being informed to be the lucky winner. I call on my fellow Tanzanians to join Sportpesa betting. It pays and changes one’s life,” he said. SportPesa Tanzania Director of Administration and Compliance Tarimba Abbas said they were happy to see their promotion, which commenced in October, this year, doing well as many Tanzanians had been winning tricycles.