Anxiety reigns as top golfers battle for title

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. For golf enthusiasts, the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club is the place to be tomorrow as it hosts this year’s Britam tournament.

Over 90 golfers from different clubs around the country will battle it out for top honours in four categories in the 18-hole championship.

The Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club captain, Akhil Yusufali, said yesterday that the one-day tournament will feature golfers from four clubs.

Yusufali named the clubs as Lugalo, Arusha Gymkhana, Morogoro Gymkhana and the hosts, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana.

He thanked the sponsors, Britam Insurance Company, for its continued support to the development of the sport in Tanzania – and invited other institutions to support endeavours of the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in promoting golfing in the country.

“We are grateful for what Britam has been doing in supporting golf development in the country,” he said.

To that end, the sponsors have alloted hefty prizes for winners in different categories, namely the overall winner, as well as winners in Divisions A, B, C and Ladies.

There will also be a lucrative award for the Junior category with a view to encouraging youngsters to take the sport seriously, Yusufali stated.

“We will also award golfers who place the ball nearest to the pin, as well as the winners of the longest drives in both the Men and Women’s categories,” he said.

Among the golfers who are expected to shine at the eagerly-awaited tournament are Jonathani Nkandala, Mohamed Rahim, Fatma Makame, Sunil Colasso, James Gitau and Hassan Sherman.

Others are Kausar Jeraj, Gulam Dewji, Tomoko Mnyamoto, Paul Van Standen, Kaushik Mangarolia, Rick Park, Boby Chana and Enock Magile.

Also on the list of ‘hopefuls’ are Hassan Ndedego, Fenin Mabache, Leonce Rwebangira, Aftab Dossaji, Saleh Tambwe, Aman Dhani and Vicky Elias.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Citizen in Dar es Salaam yesterday, one of the golfers tipped to shine in the event, Jonathan Nkandara, said he was in great shape ahead of the event.

“I have been out of the (golfing) course for quite a long time, but everything looks so well in practice,” he said.

“I am looking forward to making a mark in the championship.” he added.