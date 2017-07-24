Arusha, Singida shine in Majimaji Marathon

By Brown Msyani bmsyani@tz.natiomedia.com

Songea. Long distance runners Emanuel Samson and Fabiola Williams had a field day yesterday as they claimed top honours in their respective races in the third edition of Majimaji Selebula Marathon here.

While Samson is an up-and-coming athlete, Williams is one of the country’s highly-rated female marathoners.

Samson, a younger brother of the 2006 Commonwealth Games Gold medalist, Samson Ramadhani, led from the start to the end in the grueling race, clocking 2 hours, 23 minutes and 29 seconds.

He pocketed a Sh1 million cash prize and a gold medal from event organisers Tanzania Mwandi Company Limited and Songea-Mississippi.

Emmanuel Mpali from Singida finished second after clocking 2:24.36. He took home Sh500,000, while Zanzibar’s Mohamed Ramadhani finished third in the 42km race in 2:29.27. He was awarded Sh300,000.

In the women’s category, Fabiola overpowered her opponents to win the tough but thrilling race in 2:47.22.

The vastly experienced runner was awarded Sh1 million.

“I’m happy to win the race,” the excited Fabiola said. “It was not an easy task, the course was hilly and very tricky,” she added.

Arusha’s Neema Kisuda finished second in a time of 3:05.29 while Banuelia Brighton from Kilimanjaro came third in 3:13.13.

Kisunda took home Sh500,000 and silver medal while Brighton was awarded Sh300,000 and a bronze.

Winners in both categories will compete in the Cape Town Marathon in South Africa in April, next year.

In half marathon, Neema Mswani (singida) finished top in ladies’ category, taking home Sh400,000, while Faraja Emmanuel, also from Singida, finished second to receive Sh300,000.

Adelina Francis from Dar es Salaam settled third in the race and received Sh200,000.

The men’s category was dominated by Singida through Bakari Buna, who finished top and walked away with a Sh400,000 cash prize.

Second-placed Mohamed Dule from Ruvuma was awarded a Sh300,000. cash prize.