Arusha Open prepares golfers for EA tourney

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Fourteen national team golfers will feature in the Arusha Open which tees off today at the Arusha Gymkhana Club.

The championships is part of the national team’s preparations for the East African Golf Challenge slated for October 25-29 in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

This year’s edition of the prestigious regional tournament will be the 18th. The great challenge is held annually and attended by golfers from countries in the region. Since its inception, it has been a moment of profound joy and pride for host nations, and a major platform to showcase East Africa’s top cream amateurs.

In last year’s event, Tanzania collected nine points out of possible 24 to finish fourth behind Uganda. Kenya came out second.

According to the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), golfers to carry the national flag are: Abbas Adam, Adam Said (Moshi Club), Elisha Fadhili Mbwambo, George Sembi (TPC Moshi), Isaac Wanyenche (Kiligolf), Victor Joseph, Amani Saidi, Salim Sharif and Idan Iziku, all from Dar Gymkhana Club.

Others are Henrick Elias Nyenza, Michael Zakaria Obare, Richard Yordan Mtweve (Lugalo Golf Club), Jay Nathwani and Pravin Singh from Arusha Gymkhana.

The golfers will be under head coach Hassan Kadio. They will play for their respective clubs which compete in the Arusha championship before starting preparations for the regional event on October 17 at the Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam.

TGU chairman Joseph Tango said they wanted to keep the Tanzanian professionals “busy” before they leave the country on October 24 for Addis Ababa.

“We have told them to feature in the event purposely to sharpen their skills in the game, they are top golfers in the country and have to show their prowess in the championship,” he said.

“They have been selected to form the team after recording impressive results in the previous Dar es Salaam open championships held at Lugalo course,” said Tango.