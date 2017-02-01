Arusha club riders for 2017 Africa tourney

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Five riders from the Arusha Cycling Club (ACC) will represent the country at the weeklong 2017 African Continental Road Championships, the first race on the UCI Africa Tour calendar, which will be held in Luxor, Egypt from February 14.

The quintet make up the Egypt-bound delegation after putting up sterling displays at the Tanzania Championship Race, which climaxed in Dodoma over the weekend.

The riders fine-tuning for the trip are Hamisi Hussein, Denis Julius, Laiza Gaspar, Emmanuel and John, according to the club’s official Facebook account.

At the Dodoma championship, Hussein, under the guidance of directeur sportif Richard Laizer, won the race with a solo breakaway that lasted 65 kilometers.

The runner up was Julius and a rider from Mwanza took the last podium spot.

Emmanuel, John and Gaspar filled the rest of the top six positions.