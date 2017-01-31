Arusha golfer snatches title

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Richard Gomes won the CMC Monthly Mug on Sunday following a 69 gross score at Arusha Gymkhana in Arusha.

Gomes was playing off handicap-7 as he cruised into the victory, beating Korpela Daniel (handicap-2) who posed a big threat throughout the event.

Daniel, one of the club’s top players, scored 73 nett to settle for the second spot in the Division A.

“I played really good golf today and everything was just going right for me on the course,” a delighted Gomes said.

“I am very happy with this title, there were a lot of brilliant golfers out there, but I thank God that I beat all of them,” he said.