Arusha golfer steals show at CMC Monthly Mug tourney

By By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha Gymkhana Club player Somji Aliabbas beat over 80 golfers to win of the CMC September Monthly Mug golf tournament at the Arusha Gymkhana.

Aliabbas claimed the top honour after outsmarting a host of elite golfers, including Chadha Manraj, Kermalli Aliraza and Madina Iddi.

He emerged the winner of the A division. However, he had to beat Manraj on count back to after trying on 72 net. The latter finished second.

Speaking after the tournament, Aliabbas said: “My composure paid off. I am really happy with this victory because it was tough, considering the quality of golfers who took part.

“I am satisfied with the way I played. My score was impressive and that’s why I finished at the top of the pack.” In the Division B, Degoyeneche Mikel scored 67 net strokes to claim the title. Yusufali Muzzafar finished second with 72 strokes.

“I am very happy to win on this course. My game is growing steadily and I hope perform even better in the forthcoming tournaments,” he said.

The Division C had also an outstanding performance with Bansal Teji claiming the Division’s title with 71 strokes. The second position went to Chadha Harbayan, who notched 72 strokes. “It was a closely fought event, but I thank God that I finally made it,” he said.

“Harbayan is a good golfer; he put me under pressure throughout the tournament. I hope next time it will be his time,” said Teji, smiling, at the end of the 18th hole.