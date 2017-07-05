Arusha’s top driver a doubt for Tanga Rally

By Mohamed Ugasa @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Four days to the 2017 Tanga Rally, there is still looming doubt about the participation of one of the country’s top drivers.

According to the organising committee, Arusha Motor Sports Club driver Gerald Miller, popularly known as Babu, is yet to confirm his participation in the fourth leg, which counts towards national championship rally.

One of the committee members, Awadh Bafadhil attributed Miller’s failure to register for the rally early to the driver’s plans to have a new engine for his Mitsubishi Evolution car.

The rally, which flags off on Sunday, has so far attracted over twenty drivers, according to Bafadhil.

The drivers include Dharam Pandya, Randeep Birdi, Jamil Khan all from Dar es Salaam; Gurpal Sandhu of Arusha and veteran Larry Horn.

No mention has been made on the availability of Iringa Motor Sports Club trio of former national champion Ahmed Huwel, Himid Mbata and Sameer Nahdi ‘Shanto’, who finished third in the Mzizima Rally staged in Bagamoyo, Coast Region in May.

Sponsored by Mkwabi Supermarket, the Tanga motor rally will cover an estimated 300 kilometres that include competitive sections and transport distances.

Fahim Aloo is a clerk of the course and this time a new route has been designed. It covers areas around Horohoro border to neighbouring Mombasa, Kenya.

Bafadhil said the route is highly competitive to give drivers and their navigators hectic moment.

Miller remains the driver to beat in the event should he decide to compete. He is leading the pack of Tanzania drivers in the race for National Championship with staggering 68 points after excelling in three rallies of the ongoing season.

He has opened a massive 25-point gap over second-placed Birdi, who won in Bagamoyo nearly two months ago.