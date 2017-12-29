Arusha shopkeeper scoops SportPesa Bajaj

By Imani Makongoro

Dar es Salaam. Arusha resident Irieli Zacharia, 26, has won a brand new tricycle (Tvs King Deluxe) in a promotion dubbed as “Win with SportPesa” which is under SportPesa Company.

Zacharia said he did not believe he would win the top prize as he thought the winners were normally planned by organisers.

He said even after receiving a call from a SportPesa official, informing him about his victory, he remained at crossroads, waiting for the date of receiving his “Bajaj”.

The Namanga shopkeeper in Arusha said he normally betted with SportPesa and sometimes won a small amount of money and also would lose.

“I will use my tricycle as taxi and my shop will be under my wife. This is a big change in my life. I did not think one day I would own a tricycle like this one,” said Zacharia.