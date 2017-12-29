Friday, December 29, 2017

Arusha shopkeeper scoops SportPesa Bajaj

SportPesa Programme Announcer Happyness Wandela

SportPesa Programme Announcer Happyness Wandela hands over an ignition key to Arusha resident Iriel Zacharia after winning the top prize of the Win and SportPesa Promotion. PHOTO | COURTESY 

By Imani Makongoro

Dar es Salaam. Arusha resident Irieli Zacharia, 26, has won a brand new tricycle (Tvs King Deluxe) in a promotion dubbed as “Win with SportPesa” which is under SportPesa Company.

Zacharia said he did not believe he would win the top prize as he thought the winners were normally planned by organisers.

He said even after receiving a call from a SportPesa official, informing him about his victory, he remained at crossroads, waiting for the date of receiving his “Bajaj”.

The Namanga shopkeeper in Arusha said he normally betted with SportPesa and sometimes won a small amount of money and also would lose.

“I will use my tricycle as taxi and my shop will be under my wife. This is a big change in my life. I did not think one day I would own a tricycle like this one,” said Zacharia.

Director of Administration and Compliance of SportPesa Tanzania Tarimba Abbas said they were left with 37 Tvs King Deluxe to be won by football lovers though betting and called for interested people to try their luck.

