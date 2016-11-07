Arusha to usher in new leaders

By Yohanna Challe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. New officials of the Arusha Regional Football Association (ARFA) will be elected later this month, the outgoing secretary general Adam Brown revealed here yesterday.

Those who will be elected will serve the organisation for the next four years, he explained without indicating the exact date for the polls.

“We are yet to pick the date for the elections but it will be later this month (November),” he remarked, noting that a committee which will oversee the exercise has not yet been formed.

He added that the election committee with the soccer body has ended its tenure and that another one will have to be formed to undertake the task. The committee has been there for the last four years.

The last ARFA election took place in 2012 and was partly funded by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF). It was not clear if the national soccer body would inject funds for the exercise this time around.

He called on Arusha soccer lovers who want to contest for positions in the association to come forward and pick forms despite information being relayed rather belately.