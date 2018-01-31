Aubameyang joins Arsenal for record fee

London. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Arsenal for a record fee for the Gunners, a reported £56 million ($79.2 million, 63.7 million euros), from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, both clubs confirmed today.

The 28-year-old Gabon striker, who has scored 141 goals for Dortmund since joining in 2013, signed a long-term contract with the storied London club.

His transfer fee outstrips the £46.5 million that Arsenal paid for French striker Alexandre Lacazette last August. Aubameyang's arrival is likely to lead to the departure of veteran marksman Olivier Giroud.

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined us from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee," the statement from Arsenal said.

The club described him as "one of the world’s most highly-rated strikers".

"He scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund and had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for his former club," it continued.

"That works out at an average of 96 minutes per goal or assist.