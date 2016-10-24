Azam FC Spaniard coach relieved with win over JKT

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After a miserable performance in their six previous outings of the Mainland Vodacom Premier league, Azam FC Spaniard coach, Zeben Hernandez has said that it was a relief to emerge with three points against JKT Ruvu.

The youthful coach said that insists that there was still room for improvement, urging his players to focus four more wins in their forthcoming VPL assignments.

There was relief for Hernandez on Saturday night after team captain, John Bocco ‘Adebayor’ scored the most important goal in the 57th minute to hand Azam a fifth place in the standing with 16 points in their attempt[ to catch up with their fierce rivals. The weekend win came after a poor dismal show in their previous six matches to the advantage of other title contenders, among others league leaders Simba Sports Club and reigning champions, Dar es Salaam Young Africans, who are now second in the standing with 21 points, after they humiliated Kagera Sugar 6-2.

The Azam win will now ease the pressure on the new manager, Hernandez, who has had a unimpressive results from start of the summer since the former champions parted ways with their former coach Briton Stewart Hall.

Hernandez, who won the Charity Shield in the start of the season, told the club website that he is planning for secure 12 points in their four coming Lake Zone fixtures. “We thank God that we have managed top secure three points, we ran shortage of points in our previous matches,”

“But our against JKT Ruvu has come as a morale booster from all departments, players, club officials and fans,”

“I hail my players for a well done job, the most important point is that we have won three points,” he said. “ But this should not end here, we need to hard more and more, the most important message that should be sent out to the players is that we need more points,” he said.