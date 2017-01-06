Azam FC seeking to sign Kenyan midfielder

Nairobi. Plans are afoot for former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions Azam FC to sign Kenyan midfielder Abdallah Hamis.

Hamis is one of Muhoroni Youth’s key players.

Sources within Azam FC have revealed that the Chamazi team remains keen to initiate a future move for the player, having been time barred by the closure of the mid-season transfer window.

Despite remaining hugely unsung, the midfielder has been a vital cog in Muhoroni’s midfield in the past two season.

He played an inspirational role in the team’s impressive performance in the final stages of the Kenya Premier League.

His exit is set to mirror a recent pattern at the club that has already lost Wycliffe Ochomo, Faruk Shikalo and Wycliffe Nyagechi while Paul Muchika also plans to part ways with the outfit.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia will play two friendly matches in Sudan and Uganda as part of their preparations ahead of the 2017 season, it has been revealed.

Gor Mahia are expected to resume training early next week. The team will then leave for to Sudan where they will play a series of warm-up matches against top teams.

Al Hilal, one of the leading outfits in Sudan, is among teams they face during their tour, according to club officials.

“Gor Mahia resume training at Camp Toyoyo on January 10. They will train for three days before heading to Sudan,” reads a statement released by the club yesterday.

“The team will leave for Sudan on January 13. They take on Al Ahly in a friendly match January 17,” the club said in the statement. They will play another friendly match in Uganda later this month.