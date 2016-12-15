Azam reap big as transfer window reaches deadline

By Fredrick Nwaka @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC have wrapped up the mid-season transfer window with the capture of Ghanaian and Cameroonian experienced stars.

This time around, they have not raided Medeama FC, but a Premier League rival, Adouna Stars and Cameroon’s Cottonport Garoua.

The transfer window slams shut today, but the Chamazi moneybags have succeed in signing Ghanaian defender Yakubu Mohammed and Cameroonian midfielder Stephen Kingue.

Azam head coach head coach Zeben Hernandez confirmed the signing of the duo yesterday saying they would add the needed experience to the team.

The 2013/14 league champions will be battling in three fronts, thus squad depth and experience will make the deference.

The Hernandez-led side will be competing in the Vodacom Premier League, Caf Confederation Cup and Federation Cup.

Hernandez said Yakubu, who is a central defender, singed a two –year contract while combative midfieder Kingue inked a –one-year deal with the Ice-cream producers.

“We have had marathon negotiations with the duo, but we finally reached a decision. Yakubu will be at this club for two years while Kingue has signed a one-year contract. It’s renewable depending how he will perform,” said the Spanish coach.

“We are really wanted experience that’s why we signed them. You know we have three competitions before long and the Confederation cup will be the toughest, so I believe that the arrival of the duo will add something to the squad.”

The Spaniard also disclosed the singing of wing attacker Joseph Maundi from Mbeya City. The youngster has inked a two-year contract. Mahundi was nurtured at Azam Academy before decamping to Mbeya City where he has continued to grow into an accomplished winger.

“We have brought back Mahundi to his home. This is where is started off his career, but he his game has grown at Mbeya City and we wanted him back to bolster our attacking department,”

The Chamazi moneybags seemingly have spent more than any other Premier League. Apart from the latest trio, they have netted Ghanaians Samuel Afful, Daniel Amoah and Enock Agyei.