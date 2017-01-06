Azam skipper wary of Yanga

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationamedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC captain John Bocco expects a tough match when the former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions go head to head with Young Africans in Zanzibar tomorrow.

Azam drew 0-0 with Jamhuri in the Mapinduzi Cup match on Wednesday night, and Bocco acknowledged that playing against Yanga, who inflicted a painful 6-0 defeat on the Zanzibar side (Jamhuri) in their first clash, will be a tricky test for them.

Both Yanga and Azam were busy yesterday, perfecting their tactics ahead of the final group stage showdown at the Amaan Stadium. The Group B clash will start at 8.30pm.

Azam have been plagued by inconsistency this season but have fared well against tougher opposition, and Bocco, one of the players they bank on for goals, is confident they can stand up to Yanga.

“We have to make sure we’re on our game and if we do that we’ve got every chance of winding up our group stage campaign with a bang,” said Bocco.

“Yanga is a strong and organised team. They have very good players and coaches but we are determined to grab the three points at stake,” he added.

He made it clear that they don’t fear the Jangwani Street team. He also took time to review their barren draw with Jamhuri two days ago.

Bocco said the Chamazi team’s technical bench has addressed the weaknesses it noted during the match.

He said the draw with the Zanzibar side was just a slip-up, and that they were in high spirits, looking forward to give their fans something to smile about this weekend at the expense of Yanga.

The club’s acting head coach, Idd Cheche, had similar views, adding that he was confident his team will give the Mainland champions a run for their money in tomorrow’s clash.

Cheche then chipped in that Azam are still work in progress and that the Mapinduzi Cup offers him an opportunity to assess the team before the Mainland Premier League resumes.

Cheche, who took charge of Azam two weeks ago, also denied reports that defender Shomari Kapombe did not play for the team because he wants to have him on board tomorrow.

“It was just our game plan. I did not use Kapombe simply because he was not in good shape,” said Cheche.

Yanga head coach Zambian George Lwandamina predicted a tough game but remained optimistic that it would produce positive results for his team.

“We’ll do our best and make sure complacency does not set in for our boys,” the Zambian said.