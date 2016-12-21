Azam tactician targets away win over Majimaji

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC head coach Zeben Hernandez says his team would stage a backlash on Saturday when they play away to Majimaji.

Hernandez whose star-studded team was forced to a goalless draw by African Lyon at the weekend, praised his players for the performance on Sunday, but urged them to roll up their sleeves in forthcoming matches. “It was our first match of the second leg and we managed a point. Generally, my players did well save for failing to score,” said Spanish tactician.

“We have addressed all our weaknesses from the Lyon match and hopefully our strikers will start banging in goals.

“We know that we will be playing away and any away match I always difficult, but I have good feeling that Azam will carry the day.”

The Spaniard disclosed that the team will depart for Songea today with a view to getting ample time to acclimatize.

“The team will leave for Songea on Wednesday (today). We want our player to get used to the weather before the match. However, we will be without our three players,” he said.

He named the players who will not travel to Songea as defenders Abdallah Kheri, Gadiel Michael and midfielder Mudathir Yahaya. The trio have yet to recover fully.

Hernandez also said that defender Ismail Gambo may not be in the trip should the team physician, Sergio Perez Soto, declare him unfit for this weekend’s match.

Gambo picked an injury during their build-up match against JKT Ruvu a few days before the kickoff of the second leg of the Vodacom Premier League.

“Our goal is to get the maximum points in Songea because I believe that will lift the spirit of the team as we chase down Young Africans and Simba SC,” he said.

“We are not yet out of the title race despite falling 12 points behind the top team. It’s within our ability to leapfrog them and win silverware.”

Azam still sit third in the 16-team league table with 26 points garnered from 16 matches.