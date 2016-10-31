Azam target top place after Kagera win

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC head Zeben Hernandez coach has showered praise on his substitutes for helping the team secure maximum points against Kagera Sugar on Saturday.

Azam, who started the league on a low pace, seem to have rediscovered their winning formula as they squeezed out a 3-2 win over Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium.

Azam moved to the fourth spot after amassing 19 points from 12 matches. However, they trail the leaders, Simba SC, by 13 points.

“I am happy with the substitutes. They came in late, but changed the game immediately. We were 2-1 down with 10 minutes to go, but the fresh legs we introduced did the job perfectly,” said the Spanish tactician.

Hernandez’s position had come under scrutiny after a lacklustre start to the season, but the team is now finding its feet and the Spaniard is focussing on the top place. The coach introduced midfielder Frank Domayo and strikers Shaaban Idd and Khamis Mcha in places of Jean Mugiraneza, Gonazo Ya Thomas and defender Gadiel Michael.

Domayo levelled the score in the 80th minute before stalwart skipper John Bocco scored the winner four minutes from the final whistle.