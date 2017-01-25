Azam upbeat as tricky duel looms

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Resurgent Azam FC boast that they have the wherewithal to stop leaders Simba SC, stressing that they are focused on bagging all three points from the Saturday’s Vodacom Premier League clash.

The ice-cream makers, who sit third in the league standing with 31 points, 14 adrift of the league leaders, Simba, believe that they are also still in the title race even though little is being said about them.

“We would prefer it that way. Let them talk of Simba, Young Africans and Kagera Sugar while we continue to rack up points,” the Chamazi outfit’s information officer, Jaffer Idd, said yesterday.

Idd said his players were aware that they will be up against one the Tanzanian football heavyweights in Saturday’s clash at the Uhuru Stadium.

But he assured fans of the former Cecafa Cup champions that nothing would stop them from giving the Msimbazi Reds a run for their money in the anxiously awaited showdown.

In the first round of the Premier League, Simba squeezed a 1-0 win over Azam at the same venue last year. On January 13, the two teams met again in the Mapinduzi Cup final at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, where Azam stunned Joseph Omog’s men 1-0 to emerge new champions.

Last week, Simba dropped two points in their barren draw with Mtibwa Sugar in a league match in Morogoro, While Azam were also forced to a draw of similar margin by Mbeya City at Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam.

A win for Azam on Saturday would see them narrow a gap with Simba to 11 points and revive their title hopes.

Currently, Simba are at the summit of the 16-team league table with 45 points from 19 outings, are also in dire need of more points so as to remain unruffled at the helm of the top flight.

This stems from the fact that their archrivals Young Africans are now giving coaches and officials of the Msimbazi Street team sleepless nights.

Two or so weeks ago, defending champions Yanga were five points adrift of Simba, but they are now just two points behind.

For Azam, after a wobbly start to the season, they now appear set to put their league campaign back on track, if their performance in the Mapinduzi Cup is anything to go by.

And as the title race inches towards the home stretch, Idd is optimistic Azam have what it takes to challenge for the trophy.

“It’s going to be a real battle as four or five teams battle it out for the title. We know that we must beat both leaders Simba and second-placed Yanga if we are to remain title hopefuls,” he said.