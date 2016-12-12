Banda turns the corner as Simba intensify VPL preps

Morogoro. A few weeks ago, he was on the verge of being offloaded, but defender Abdi Banda seems to have turned the corner.

Hopes are high that the young utility player will not warm the bench again when the second leg of the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) kicks off this weekend.

The 24-four-year, who could not play a single match during the first leg, is pulling the strings at Simba’s training camp, which has left the Joseph Omog-led technical bench perplexed.

Simba have camped in Morogoro in preparation for the second leg of the premiership, which takes off on Saturday across the country. Omog seems to have softened his heart on the player after putting up magnificent performance in different positions he was assigned to play. “I want my players to play in different positions. Within a few days we have been training here, I have seen great improvement from some players. They have been versatile enough,” said the Cameroonian tactician. “Among the players who has so far impressed is Banda. He is looking confident with the ball and has managed to play well in many positions. He didn’t get enough play time during the first leg, but he is one of the best players we have in the squad.

“Look, he can play both as a central defender and perform pretty well as left back, and holding midfielder. At the moment, my focus is on improving the versatility of some of my players.”

During Simba’s 2-0 win over Polisi Morogoro on Friday, Banda deputised superbly Juuko Murshid’s place when he was paired with Novalty Lufunga at the centre of the defence.