Basketball body needs Sh30m for Africa Cup

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) is racing against time to raise Sh30m for the national men team’s participation in the 2017 Zone Five Afrobasket qualifiers opening in Cairo, Egypt on March 12.

TBF acting secretary general, Michael Mwita said yesterday that the women’s team has been forced to skip the week-long championship due to lack of funds.

He said they have approached a number of institutions and individuals for financial support but none of them has far responded positively.

However, the TBF official remained optimistic that they would manage to raise funds for the men’s team.

He said the decision to feature one team in the qualifiers was reached during a meeting of the federation’s executive committee held in Dar es Salaam recently.

The meeting, according to him, also instructed the TBF leadership to unveil the national team for the championship before February 10.

‘Players who took part in the National Championship held in Arusha last year will constitute the bulk of our national team for the Zone Five Afrobasket championship ,” he said.

He voiced optimism that the team would make a mark at the Egypt tournament.

“I know that our team will be up against top outfits from other countries, but I believe they have what it takes to shine,” he said.

Egypt, who won the Zone V Championship in Uganda in 2014, are among the most feared teams in Africa.

The North African country faced stiff opposition from the Uganda who finished runners up.

Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda are among countries expected to battle it out for top honours at the anxiously awaited event.

There will be only two slots up for grabs for the Zone V countries during the championship.

The winners and runners up will join 14 other teams across Africa at the 29th edition of the men’s continental championship to be held in Congo Brazzaville later this year.

In 2014, Uganda qualified ahead of neighbours Kenya and Rwanda with the home crowd taking a little bit of the credit for pushing the team.