Basketball giants lock horns as the RBA League resumes

By By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

After a four-day break, the Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball League (RBA) resumes today with two matches on the cards at the National Indoor Stadium. According to the fixtures released by the organisers, Basketball Dar es Salaam (BD), yesterday, UDSM Outsiders will face Kurasini Heat while Pazi go head to head with Magnet. UDSM Outsiders captain Andrew Heri assured their fans yesterday that his team has what it takes to floor Kurasini Heat. “We’ve been undergoing intensive training since last week. Everything went according to plan and we are ready for the match,” he said. “We’re ready for the match.” (Brown Msyani)

For his part, Kurasini Heat coach Gerald Baru exuded confidence that his team was well-prepared and ready to turn tables on the Outsiders,” he said.

“We have worked hard to get where we are right now and I believe the lads will give our fans something to smile about tomorrow (today), a convincing win,” he added.

Yassini Choma, one of Kurasini Heat’s key players, had similar views, adding that nothing will stop them from outshining their opponents.

“We’re ready for the match. We promise our fans a sure victory tomorrow (today),” he said.

His teammate Dominic Zacharia said all faults that led to their last two games in the league have been fixed and that they were primed for victory.

The match will be followed by another mouth-watering encounter between Pazi and Magnet.

Pazi head coach Ramson Kalema has voiced optimism that his side will tame Magnet in what promises to be an exciting game.

“Magnet are a good team as those who have seen them in action can attest, but I am optimistic we’ll overcome them tomorrow,” Kalema said

His optimism stems from the fact that Pazi boast a number of talented and vastly experienced players.

The players include a three-point wizard Martin Kolikoli and Ramadhan Shaban.

But Pazi should not expect a win on a silver platter as Magnet have vowed to put up a spirited fight in today’s encounter.

Magnet captain Samweli Tungaraza said yesterday that they in high spirits, raring to grab two points at stake in the game.

“Hopefully, we will have a good game. We know that Pazi have good and quality players and this is why we expect a tough battle,” he said.

Last weekend, four matches took place at the National Indoor Stadium. In the girls’ series, Kurasini Heat battled to beat Chui 73-62 while Prisons beat Ukonga Kings 103-83.

RBA LEAGUE FIXTURES

Friday (Today)

UDSM Outsiders vs Kurasini Heat

Pazi vs Magnet

Venue