Basketball teams gear up for Union League

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam.Twenty clubs will compete in the 2018 Union Basketball League, which starts on April 20 at the National Indoor Stadium.

The week-long league will feature men’s and women’s teams from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, according to the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF). TBF technical and competitions director Manase Zabron has named the men’s team from the Mainland as JKT, Army Basketball Club (ABC), Vijana, Savio, Jogoo and Chui.

The women’s sides are Jeshi Stars, Don Bosco Lionesses and Vijana Queens.

The TBF executive committee would meet later this month to discuss various issues pertaining to the league

