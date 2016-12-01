Thursday, December 1, 2016

Bayi, Gulam sanctioned for TOC posts

In Summary

  • Jafuru filled all forms and submitted them, but could not show up for interview. There was no reason given for his no-show. Instead, the commission sanctioned Henry Tandau to vie for the TOC’s second top most seat during the polls that will take place in Dodoma.


Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

        Dar es Salaam. The electoral commission has disqualified incumbent Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) vice president Hassan Jafuru from seeking re-election.

Jafuru filled all forms and submitted them, but could not show up for interview. There was no reason given for his no-show. Instead, the commission sanctioned Henry Tandau to vie for the TOC’s second top most seat during the polls that will take place in Dodoma.

And in what was expected to be a mere formality, the commission cleared incumbent president and secretary general Gulan Rashid and Filbert Bayi respectively to seek re-election come December 10 in Dodoma.

A total of 24 aspirants have been endorsed for the TOC’s general election, according to the secretary of the body’s election commission, Harrison Chaulo.     

Related Stories

Bayi, Gulam sanctioned for TOC posts

The electoral commission has disqualified incumbent Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) vice president Hassan Jafuru from seeking re-election.

advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

This is why money has disappeared: Registrar

The illiquid situation that is currently being experienced in Tanzanian is a result of the

3  hours ago

TPDC distances itself from Dangote plant woes

The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has denied allegations that it is to blame

  • News
    Mwananchi pays glowing tribute to Kabudi  
  • News
    Charcoal demand ‘to double by 2030’  
  • News
    Bodies promoting children’s rights ‘need govt support’  
  • News
    WHO roots for self-testing as it marks World Aids Day  