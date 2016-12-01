Bayi, Gulam sanctioned for TOC posts

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The electoral commission has disqualified incumbent Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) vice president Hassan Jafuru from seeking re-election.

Jafuru filled all forms and submitted them, but could not show up for interview. There was no reason given for his no-show. Instead, the commission sanctioned Henry Tandau to vie for the TOC’s second top most seat during the polls that will take place in Dodoma.

And in what was expected to be a mere formality, the commission cleared incumbent president and secretary general Gulan Rashid and Filbert Bayi respectively to seek re-election come December 10 in Dodoma.